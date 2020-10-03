Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading Down 4.5%

Parkit Enterprise Inc (CVE:PKT)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 27,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

