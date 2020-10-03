PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) SVP Purchases $146,500.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PBF stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

