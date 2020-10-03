PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.16.

NYSE PBF opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

