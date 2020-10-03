PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

PBFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $510.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.96.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $97,514. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

