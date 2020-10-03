Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

GRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.27.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £300.56 ($392.73).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

