Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.
GRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).
Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.27.
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
