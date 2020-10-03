Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RTN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Restaurant Group to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 52.80 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.07. The firm has a market cap of $259.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.34. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

