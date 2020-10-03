Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SCS Group (LON:SCS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SCS Group (LON:SCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.
SCS stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. SCS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 255.29 ($3.34). The firm has a market cap of $79.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.05.
About SCS Group
