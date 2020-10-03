Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SCS Group (LON:SCS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SCS Group (LON:SCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.

SCS stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. SCS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 255.29 ($3.34). The firm has a market cap of $79.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.05.

About SCS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

