Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on the stock.

BLTG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.87. The company has a market cap of $154.94 million and a P/E ratio of 131.88. Blancco Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47).

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.