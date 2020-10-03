Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on the stock.
BLTG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.87. The company has a market cap of $154.94 million and a P/E ratio of 131.88. Blancco Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47).
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
