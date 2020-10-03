Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNE. Morgan Stanley lowered Cairn Energy to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.10 ($2.20).

Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.94) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

