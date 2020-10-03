Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLIN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON CLIN opened at GBX 694.50 ($9.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 669.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.38. The firm has a market cap of $922.98 million and a P/E ratio of 68.09.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Clinigen Group will post 2485.2217087 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

