PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

A number of analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,844 shares of company stock worth $24,015,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 510,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

