Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perceptron has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

