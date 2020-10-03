PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 0.5%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 474,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,632,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.14).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetroTal in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

