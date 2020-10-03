Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,508,479.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,387,470 shares of company stock worth $157,840,179.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $11,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $1,226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 40.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3,691.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 996,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $43.82. 13,513,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,050,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.88. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

