Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

PFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million.

In other The Cushing Energy Income Fund news, CEO Donald P. Hileman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund Company Profile

