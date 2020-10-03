Piper Sandler Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $300.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($12.14) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.76.

Shares of ARGX opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day moving average is $199.64. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

