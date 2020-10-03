Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $923.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of City by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 182,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

