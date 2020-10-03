Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

CZWI stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.