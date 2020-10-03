Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank First National in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BFC opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank First National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 64.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 26.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

