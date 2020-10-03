Piper Sandler Comments on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Insiders sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

