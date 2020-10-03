Piper Sandler Cuts Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $28.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.