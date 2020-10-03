Piper Sandler Cuts City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target to $60.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.38.

CHCO stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that City will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of City by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of City by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of City by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,633,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

