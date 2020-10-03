Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million.

In related news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 58.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

