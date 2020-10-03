Piper Sandler Lowers Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target to $14.50

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $213.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

