Piper Sandler Raises VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $65.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at $4,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

