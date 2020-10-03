Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.26.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

