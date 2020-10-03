Piper Sandler Trims Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Target Price to $27.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $825.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

