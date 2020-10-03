Piper Sandler Trims UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Target Price to $48.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

UMBF stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

