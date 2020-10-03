Piper Sandler Trims United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Target Price to $25.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UBSI. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

