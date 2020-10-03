Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Community Bankshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.67%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,297.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,305.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

