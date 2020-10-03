Piper Sandler Weighs in on Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

OBNK opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

