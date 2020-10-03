Pivotal Research Raises Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $47.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

FWONA stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2,218.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 38,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

