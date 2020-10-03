Playgroundz Achieves Market Capitalization of $199,453.53 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $199,453.53 and $695.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

