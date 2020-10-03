PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PLDT stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,302. PLDT has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $853.38 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 245,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 33,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.