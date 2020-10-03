Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Longbow Research currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 391,222 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,667,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,379.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after acquiring an additional 267,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

