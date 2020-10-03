Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $322.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.37. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

