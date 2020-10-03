Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PCH opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

