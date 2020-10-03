Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Up 2.6%

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (LON:PHE) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 5,198,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 26,233,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.93 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 million and a PE ratio of -31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.52.

Powerhouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group plc engineers, designs, and constructs PHE G3-UHt Waste-to-Energy System in the United Kingdom. The company provides temperature thermal reactor technologies, as well as other auxiliary waste and power solutions. Its technology enables energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels, such as biomass, tires, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, hydrogen, or reform into liquid fuels for transportation.

