PowerPool Market Cap Achieves $12.60 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. PowerPool has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $6.42 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can now be bought for $2.52 or 0.00023909 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

