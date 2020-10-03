PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after buying an additional 983,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after acquiring an additional 729,301 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 335,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 753,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,603,000 after acquiring an additional 162,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.