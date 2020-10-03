PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.84 Million

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post $767.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.62 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $780.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 484,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

