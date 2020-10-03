PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PREKF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.70.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

