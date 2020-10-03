Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

APTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of APTS opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $285.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 59,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 559,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

