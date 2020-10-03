Premier Foods’ (PFD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.20 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.24.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

