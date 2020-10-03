Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $186,900.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $873.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 77.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 692.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 38.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.