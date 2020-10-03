Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $186,900.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $873.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 77.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 692.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 38.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
