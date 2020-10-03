Privatix (PRIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,181.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $59,513.84 and approximately $7,181.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020378 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00044342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.05429914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

