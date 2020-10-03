ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.18. 41,582 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

