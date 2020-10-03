ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.65. 4,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

About ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

