Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

PSEC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 1,158,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $145.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.08 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,545,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after buying an additional 1,148,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,069,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 809,014 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

