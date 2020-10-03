Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

PB opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In related news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

